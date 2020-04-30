New TEA-PBS partnership provides at-home learning tool

The Texas Education Agency has joined forces with PBS stations across Texas to provide an additional at-home learning tool for students while they are learning from home.
Officially known as the At-Home Learning Initiative, the collaboration offers TEKS-aligned educational programming each week in 10 different PBS viewing areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the TV series strengthens TEA’s efforts in assisting school districts and public charter schools with establishing instructional continuity and at-home learning during this unprecedented public health crisis.
“This joint initiative between TEA and PBS stands to benefit all students as they work each day to navigate uncharted waters and continue to do their best to learn and grow as students and individuals,” Morath said. “While we’re living through uncertain times, we are thankful to have PBS commit itself in such a meaningful way to serve the needs of communities across our state. We are all in this together, and our friends at PBS understand and exemplify that.”
The partnership calls for all 10 of Texas’s PBS affiliates to preempt regularly scheduled weekday programming with grade-level-appropriate programming featuring shows such as “Peg+Cat,” “NOVA” and “American Experience.”
Affiliates will air educational programming each weekday, and will reach 96 percent of Texas’s student-age population. Each age group will receive targeted programming at specific times throughout the school day.
Longtime home-school teacher Terri White said PBS is a great resource for students and adults alike.
“Homeschool parents, while not stressed over teaching academics, are always looking for resources to enhance their students’ learning experiences,” White said. “The new TEKS-aligned educational programming on PBS will provide public and private school teachers with easily accessible resources for their students. Here is a tool that can potentially reduce stress for both parents and teachers as they navigate these challenging school-at-home times. Since everyone owns a TV and some families are not Internet savvy, it is a boon for all.”
Weekday education programming commenced statewide on Monday.
“The Texas PBS stations are proud to work with the Texas Education Agency and Commissioner Morath to ensure that kids in our state stay on track with learning,” Texas PBS Executive Director Kierstan Schwab said. “PBS stations are dedicated to providing educational programs so offering our daytime schedule to help teachers, parents, and students continue learning was very important to us.”
In addition to the broadcast options, TEKS-aligned supplemental materials — including interactive lessons and media galleries — are available at PBSLearningMedia.org.
