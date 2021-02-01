A rezone request motion for a five-lot development in Aledo died at Thursday night’s city council meeting following opposition from residents.
Property owner Doug Boyd was requesting a zone change from R-2 Single-Family Residential District to PD R-2, Planned Development/Single-Family Residential District for the five-lot development. The houses were proposed to be on 5,880 square foot lots in a detached “row house” design in the Lasater Addition on John Street.
A public hearing on the zoning request was held at the Oct. 22, city council meeting where residents wrote letters and spoke out against the development. The council voted to table the item at that meeting.
“I would remind council that we have received written protests and — as stated in the statute and also in a provision of the city of Aledo zoning ordinance — since there were 20% or more of the notified property owners within a 20-foot radius that had given us a written protest, it will require a supermajority vote of the council to rezone the property,” City Planning Consultant Betty Chew said at Thursday’s meeting. “That would be four affirmative votes.”
Additional opposition was heard at Thursday’s meeting.
“This is neither wanted nor needed, it’s flat out greed,” resident Stanton Pearce said. “The lot size, the housing, violates the city of Aledo’s minimum lot size by about 33% and how close they’re wanting to put the houses to the road frontage violates by about 55%. I just don’t understand why this was even considered in the first place and it violates our deed and it violates the city of Aledo’s requirements.”
Pearce also expressed concerns about drainage.
Jim Eggleston, a Weatherford lawyer, spoke on behalf of residents in the Lasater Addition.
“These folks have turned out because they care about their neighborhood. You heard from two people that sort of have an emotional approach to this issue and I’m saying there’s a contractual and obligation approach to this issue,” he said. “This subdivision was laid out in 1955, the restrictions have been on the books for 65 years and well predates the ordinances of Aledo. You can see the shortfall and deficiencies in the size and setback, and then reemphasizing the drainage, parking, no shoulders, no sidewalks, bar ditches, those issues have just not been thought through.”
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall asked for a motion from the council, which no one made.
“Whether you recognize it or not, you have a council that works for you and with you,” Marshall said. “It’s important that we hear from our residents and what you’ve had to say is important, clearly. There’s no motion on the floor, it did not pass. Thank you for being engaged in your neighborhood, which is part of the greater community. It matters a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.