'Nobody asked us what we want': MW residents wary of new trash service

MINERAL WELLS — Placement of trash carts on narrow streets, recycling and costs to customers under a five-year city contract with a new solid waste service dominated a town hall meeting Thursday with city and Frontier Waste Solutions officials.
"Nobody asked us what we want," resident Barbara Elliston said, near the end of the one-hour Q&A session.
Elliston's sentiment was fairly common during the session in the gymnasium at Lamar Elementary.
City Finance Director Jason Breisch, who emceed the meeting, pointed out the city council had gone through a public bidding process before a city committee and hired consultants scored the two proposals the city received during the winter.
About 35 residents attended the town hall meeting. They often did not appear to like the answers to several questions.
"Can you put your cart in your driveway?" Ilona Hellie asked, prompting Frontier Corporate Director Shawn Eiras to reply the company's automatic cart lifts need those carts to be four feet from any vehicles.
"As long as we can access it," Eiras said of the 98-gallon carts.
That led to more questions that did not really get resolved — some residents said they cannot leave the wheeled carts at the edge of their sloping yards, while others said they cannot get in and out of their driveways if the carts must go there.
Others said they cannot safely leave the carts along the streets, particularly along the city's more narrow streets where residents often park their cars.
"We don't want the carts in the street impeding the roadway," Eiras said.
One woman asked about recycling. Eiras said recycling is not in the contract, that adding that option would have upped the residential costs.
"The cost of processing recycling these days is astronomical," Eires said.
Recycling will continue, though, at the city's convenience station, at 401 Farm-to-Market Road 2256.
Beginning March 1, residential rates will rise when Frontier begins picking up twice weekly, Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday schedules. Residential trash pickup now costs $13.80 a month but will be $20 monthly.
That cost to the city's 5,200 households is not locked in for all five years of the contract, Breisch said in response to one question.
The losing bidder had been longtime Mineral Wells trash handler Waste Connections. One woman asked what Waste Connections had bid.
"That's proprietary," Breisch had replied, meaning it was not an open record.
That’s not his call, an attorney with the nonprofit Texas Freedom of Information Foundation said Monday.
“They still have to request an (attorney general’s) ruling,” Joe Larsen said. “If it’s a contract that was not adopted, it is still subject to the (Texas Open Records) Act. But, there’s going to be a better argument the contract offers some proprietary information that shouldn’t be released. But they can’t just say, it’s proprietary and leave it at that. They are going to have to request an AG’s ruling.”
Resident Robert Blanco asked if there was a complaint number.
Eiras pointed to a phone number on fliers, in English and Spanish, that were handed out at the meeting and are en route to residents. That number is 888-854-2905.
"You will get a live body answering the phone with this phone number," he said.
After the town hall, Councilman Glenn Mitchell said he would support a second such Q&A session. An earlier town hall had been canceled during the recent ice storm.
Town halls for commercial customers are set for noon and 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room at the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce, 511 E. Hubbard St.
"I still think they should have had (the town hall) before instead of after (entering the contract)," Elliston said after the meeting. "Because, after, there's nothing we can do. I think, overall, we got some answers, except for the car parking. They never had an answer to that, except, 'They shouldn't have so many cars.' "
