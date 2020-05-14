Nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Hogan center at Squaw Creek

The First Tee of Fort Worth, a nonprofit organization, officially broke ground on the second Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park Wednesday.
“We are honored and excited to build our second Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek,” The First Tee Executive Director Kevin Long said. “This facility will allow us to positively impact thousands of young people in Parker County with critical life skills and core values as well as further strengthen our ability to honor the legacy of Mr. Hogan.”
The First Tee organization, in partnership with the Ben Hogan Foundation, built the first center at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth with the mission to help youth build life skills — honesty, respect, perseverance, integrity, confidence, courtesy, sportsmanship, responsibility and judgement — while also learning the game of golf.
In a previous interview with the Weatherford Democrat, Squaw Creek Golf Course Director Lynn Vaughan said he began having discussions with Long in 2015 about bringing the program to Willow Park.
“I went over to The First Tee headquarters in Fort Worth and spoke with Kevin and at that time Kevin and I really didn’t know each other and he didn’t know that much about our facility. I talked him into driving out here — at that time we were doing the first phase of the remodel, which was our practice facility — and when he came out and saw what we had done with our practice facility, his jaw dropped,” Vaughan said. “He could see it was a perfect setting for kids being out here, so he was all in at that point.”
The Ben Hogan Center at Squaw Creek will serve ages 7 through 18 in Parker County and West Tarrant County.
“We could not be more excited about this new Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek and we are confident that the mission of The First Tee is consistent with that of the Ben Hogan Foundation and the legacy of Mr. Hogan,” Ben Hogan Foundation Chief Executive Officer Robert Stennett said. “We are proud to support The First Tee because it not only promotes the game of golf, but just as importantly, it exposes children to life skills and The First Tee’s Nine Core Values. These values will help the youth in The First Tee program become better and more productive citizens as they become young adults. We know Mr. Hogan would be proud of what we are doing.”
The project is a partnership between The First Tee, the Ben Hogan Foundation, Corporate Employees Recreation Association and Squaw Creek Golf Course, and funding for the project is being provided by the Ben Hogan Foundation along with many private donors and foundations.
Construction of the new Ben Hogan Learning Center is expected be complete sometime in early 2021.
