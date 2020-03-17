While the spread of the coronavirus continues to be a concern for many, some of Parker County’s local nonprofits are managing to continue services while protecting staff and volunteers.
Manna Storehouse, which serves the impoverished in Parker County, has closed until April 6, which includes canceling garage sales during that time. However, volunteers will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help clients with emergency prescriptions, utility assistance and food distribution by phone. Clients who need these emergency services can call Manna at 817-599-6569, but no one will be allowed in the Manna building.
“We are going to be available for clients to call,” Volunteer Client Manager and Manna board member Janice Smith said. “If they have an emergency utility bill that we can help with, they call and we will make arrangements to get things that we need from them like they fax the bill or email the bill or something like that, and then we assist them if we can.”
Smith said a similar process will be used for prescription assistance, via phone between volunteers, clients and pharmacies. Clients will also call Manna for food and will be instructed on pick-up.
Manna food pantry volunteer and Board Treasurer Vernon Chiles said Manna’s food bank is plentiful and not expected to be hurt by food shortages at grocery stores.
Donations to Manna are not being accepted at this time, and clients are advised not to come in contact with Manna volunteers if they are sick.
The Parker County Center of Hope is hosting “drive-thru” services for groceries and financial assistance for utility bills and prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Classes, tutoring and meals at Center of Hope have been canceled through March 19.
Though the Weatherford Senior Center is closed for now, Meals on Wheels is still going out to seniors in need of food. Meals on Wheels volunteers are wearing gloves and being advised to avoid close interactions with clients, Parker County Committee on Aging Executive Director Shelly Mowery said. Lunch is also being delivered to Park View Terrace Apartments residents, who usually utilize services at the senior center.
Wellness checks for seniors are also expected to increase during this time, and Mowery hopes to help provide seniors with pantry items as well as well.
“This apparently is a senior disease or virus that will, sure enough, take the older people out and not affect, so much, the younger people,” Mowery said. “If all that is true, I want to step it up another notch to see if there’s other things out there we can do other than just our Meals on Wheels.”
Mowery is encouraging people to donate to the PCCOA food bank for seniors via its wish list on Amazon. People are encouraged to stay in touch with their senior relatives and friends via text, phone calls, email and FaceTime.
