In an effort to fill a gap in the community, the Weatherford Noon Lions Club recently gave a total of $6,000 to three nonprofits.
“I think it’s important especially because there’s probably an increase in people needing services whether its food or utility payments or paying for medicine, and so I think you have a compounding effect of more people needing things, but also fundraising and donations are probably not coming in like they normally are right now,” Noon Lions Club President Doug Dowd said. “I think it’s important that we try to help fill some of those gaps.”
The Noon Lions donated $2,500 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County and Manna Storehouse, and $1,000 to Parker County Center of Hope.
“It was a wonderful feeling because the little note that was with it said, ‘I hope this is a nice surprise for you,’ and it was. It was much needed at this time. It’s going into programs, so that will be direct services for the children. It will be for any resources that they need during this time, which we’ve been calling and checking on families to see who needs food, diapers, wipes, any gift cards, and if we don’t have it, then we’ve been directing them to other nonprofits in the county that do,” Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Cheryl Bullock said. “A lot of the nonprofits, we’ve been meeting once a week on Zoom and talking about what resources we have so if somebody needs something that we have, then we have that available for them. So we’ve really been working together right now during this crisis to serve the community’s needs.”
Center of Hope Chief Executive Officer Paula Robinson said there are so many great organizations that are stepping up right now.
“We are so grateful for this community. The Noon Lions Club has been a long time supporter and we are especially thankful for their generosity during these uncertain days. This week we helped 175 families with groceries. And even though that sounds like a lot, it’s not as many as we had expected — hopefully that’s a good thing,” Robinson said. “Our community has so many great organizations who are stepping up right now and folks have a lot of options for help with groceries. One potential area of need we are concerned about is rent or mortgage payments. We all have heard about payments being deferred but that doesn’t mean folks won’t still owe the total due at some point down the road. Financial gifts are very important as we prepare for the unknown future needs.”
Manna Storehouse board member Janice Smith said the monetary donation is especially needed and appreciated at this time.
“Manna appreciates so much the generous donation from the Noon Lions,” Smith said. “We use all our funds to provide food, prescription and utility assistance to our clients. During this COVID-19 crisis, we are providing groceries to anyone in need, not just registered Manna clients, and we are purchasing more groceries because we are closed to donations. So this monetary donation is especially needed and appreciated at this time.”
Dowd said over the past year, the Noon Lions has donated about $35,000 to organizations.
“Our big fundraiser of the year is the concession stand at the rodeo and so that’s really where all of our funding comes each year and then we try to give that back throughout the year to different organizations in the community,” Dowd said. “I think we’ve given back about $35,000 over the last 12 months.”
Bullock said the CAC continues to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just being very careful, one family at a time, sanitizing, we’re still open and serving our kids,” Bullock said. “We’ve gone to telehealthfor the counseling right now, but we are still supplying services, we just have to do that in a different way.”
Robinson said Center of Hope will be launching a new campaign soon.
“We are launching a campaign called ‘CommUNITY Cares.’ We have designed T-shirts that every group/nonprofit can use to not only raise support but also create a community move of good will,” Robinson said. “It takes all of us — no one organization can do it all, we need each other and we need our community to know we are all in this together.”
