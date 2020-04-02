The project to repave North Main Street from the Union Pacific Railroad crossing to the Clear Fork Trinity River bridge south of Dill Road is still on target.
Crews are widening Farm-to-Market Road 51 and adding turn lanes, so the paving is expected to start late spring when the turn lanes are finished, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Bethany Kurtz said.
“Repaving from the railroad tracks to Eighth Street is estimated to take two weeks once work begins inside the Ric Williamson Memorial Highway,” Kurtz said.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in the summer, Kurtz said.
“This project will enhance mobility and safety along an important corridor within Parker County as the population and businesses in the area continue to grow and expand,” Kurtz said.
Last year, the city of Weatherford started a project to replace sanitary sewer and water lines from Front Street to Eighth Street. Now that that project has been completed, the city is waiting on TxDOT to complete the repaving over the street areas that were worked on.
Weatherford Marketing and Communications Director Blake Rexroat said last month TxDOT had been waiting for a consistent outdoor temperature to mix the repaving materials.
“They had plans to resurface that from the very beginning,” Rexroat said. “They were just kind enough to let us go in and change those lines before they did that because you don’t want to tear up a road after you redo a road.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has not halted ongoing projects, and Kurtz said TxDOT is working closely with contractors and staying in touch with state health and emergency management officials for additional guidance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.