WEATHERFORD — Work on the northeast quadrant of the downtown square gained state recognition, as staff Tuesday night announced the Project of the Year Award through the Texas Chapter American Public Works Association.
“The goal of this project was similar to that of the southeast quadrant,” Transportation and Public Works Operations Manager Matt Leppla told city council. “To improve pedestrian accessibility, parking and general aesthetics. Another goal was to remove the aerial utilities, take them from above ground and place them below ground.”
The project’s scope encompassed North Elm Street, Trinity Avenue and Austin Avenue.
Leppla thanked the work of the city’s electrical department, crews with AT&T and Spectrum, the city’s water department and Jaycob Kirkpatrick — who was recently promoted to parks, recreation and special events director — for their work in helping complete the project.
“This is a clean, open look that everyone can agree is a more aesthetic section of town,” Leppla said. “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts.”
Council Tuesday also heard an update, through Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Kaleb Kentner, of changes to the city’s rezoning regulations, revamping definitions to make them more clear and/or succinct.
In other business, council members:
• Approved a resolution to deny a proposed rate change from Oncor Electric.
• Approved a request from applicant Carroll Dawson to close and abandon a portion of Duke Street, between Edna and Common streets.
Kentner said the city has no plans to open or improve the closure of the street, which will be closed and the city authorized to prepare quick claim deeds for that portion. Council members unanimously approved the item along with seven recommendations from the planning and zoning commission.
• Heard an update on the new Public Safety Building, for which a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled on Oct. 13.
Assistant City Manager/Police Chief Lance Arnold said the building is expected to be fully operational on Nov. 1.
• Nominated City Manager James Hotopp for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees.
• Heard from two residents on future plans for the old Jim Wright Home off West Oak Street. Council took no action following discussion during executive session on deliberations for the property.
Resident Lynn Main, who lives two lots down, said it was an opportunity for the city to determine it’s place in Weatherford history, while Jamie Bodiford, a longtime friend of Wright’s, gave a little of its history as a hometown boy who loved Weatherford.
The former Speaker of the House and Weatherford mayor could’ve been buried in Washington or Arlington Memorial Cemetery, Bodiford said, “but he wanted to be back home with his people.
“He said to me, ‘The reason I love Weatherford is because they care when you’re sick and they cry when you die.’”
