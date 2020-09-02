Some nursing homes continue to see increases in COVID-19 data, particularly in deaths among their residents, in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
A previous Weatherford Democrat article published COVID-19 nursing home data from Texas Health and Human Services on July 22. Deaths have increased at some locations since that time, according to the latest numbers released on Aug. 19.
Up from one death on July 22, College Park Rehabilitation and Care Center had 16 COVID-19 deaths among its residents as of Aug. 19. The center had 78 recoveries and zero active COVID-19 cases among residents, with a total of 106 COVID-19 cases since reporting began through THHS. As of Aug. 19, the center had a total of 58 employee COVID-19 cases, but no active cases.
Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center reported zero deaths on July 22 but had three deaths among its residents as of Aug. 19. Hilltop has 11 active resident cases, a total of 17, and one recovery. Hilltop also reported 11 active employee cases for a total of 17 as of Aug. 19.
Willow Park Rehabilitation and Care Center added another death, to 10 total resident COVID-19 deaths. But the center has reported zero active cases among its residents, with 32 recoveries for a total of 42 COVID-19 cases since reporting began. Willow Park has zero active employee cases and a total of 21 employee cases.
Keeneland Nursing and Rehabilitation, Peach Tree Place, Santa Fe Health and Rehabilitation, Senior Care at Holland Lake and Weatherford Health Care Center have kept low COVID-19 numbers among residents and employees.
As of Aug. 19, Keeneland has reported one employee case in total, Peach Tree Place has reported five employees cases total, Santa Fe Health has reported one active employee case and one in total, Senior Care at Holland Lake reported three employee cases in total and Weatherford Health Care Center has reported zero cases across the board.
In Palo Pinto County, a big jump was seen at Palo Pinto Nursing Center with seven deaths reported as of Aug. 19. On July 22, Palo Pinto Nursing Center had reported zero COVID-19 cases and deaths. The center now has eight active resident cases and 30 recoveries for a total of 45 resident cases since reporting began. Palo Pinto Nursing Center has two active employee cases and 26 employee cases in total.
Mineral Wells Nursing & Rehabilitation has reported one employee case in total as of Aug. 19.
