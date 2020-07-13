POSSUM KINGDOM – The body of a second drowning victim was recovered Sunday night in swollen Brazos River, according to a release from the Brazos River Authority.
Media outlets reported that rescue crews began searching Friday night for two people who went overboard while fishing Thursday night.
The first victim was found around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the BRA, and the search resumed until the body of the second victim was recovered on the Brazos River downstream of the Morris Sheppard Dam at Possum Kingdom Lake.
The release from Morris Sheppard Dam was increased to 200 cubic feet per second at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Media reports said the victims were fishing on the river below Possum Kingdom Lake when the incident occurred, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
