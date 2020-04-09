With social distancing on everyone’s mind many events have been canceled, including personal events, but Parker County employees made sure one of their own was celebrated for the arrival of her baby boy.
Rachele Parsons, the intake clerk for the Parker County Clerk’s Office, said she was upset after she was forced to cancel her baby shower.
“Every new expecting mom wants to be able to celebrate their baby’s arrival with friends and family. But, as the situation became more serious, canceling the baby shower was the only option,” Parsons said. “We just wanted to keep everyone safe.”
But unbeknownst to Parsons, a plan was in the works — and she got her baby shower.
“When I walked into the conference room it was all decorated. There were gifts, cake and cookies, and balloons. They asked me to sit in a ‘special’ chair facing the window. That’s when I saw the parade,” Parsons said. “The fire department and a few members of the sheriff’s office were there with their lights on. Then I noticed that my coworkers were also lined up in their cars, with balloons and signs. Everyone was honking and waving.”
Parker County Clerk Lila Deakle said she got the idea from seeing kids' drive-by birthday parties on social media.
"When you can't share your happiness as a group and have the celebrations that you usually would, everyone misses out. When we heard Rachele's baby shower would have to be canceled due to COVID-19, we felt just awful for her, that's when the parade idea bloomed," Deakle said. "We are all so excited and happy for Rachele, so we really wanted to do something special, keeping her and her baby's health in mind. We thought this would be a nice gesture and something that Rachele wouldn't forget."
Various news sources from all over the nation have reported trends of drive-by baby showers or other unique ways to celebrate personal events through social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very heartfelt, you could really see that it touched her heart and I think it just picked her up and made her feel great that people cared enough to come by and do that,” Parker County Probate Clerk Sharon Hall, who helped organize the shower, said. “It doesn’t take a lot of effort to make people feel better, especially at this time in what we’re going through right now.”
Deakle said she was thrilled that everyone was eager to participate.
"We were thrilled that everyone was so eager to participate and help out. But the most special thing about the whole day was seeing Rachele's smiling face," Deakle said. "A special thank you goes out to the city of Weatherford Fire Department for participating and leading the parade. A special thank you also goes out to Russ Authier, Parker County Sheriff's Office, for their participation too."
Parsons said it was perfect.
“It was amazing,” Parsons said. “I was not expecting anything like that. I just want to say thank you to everyone who participated. The baby shower was short and sweet, but it was perfect.”
