If you’ve ever noticed an agave plant with a stalk reaching 15-plus feet tall, you may be observing the century plant.
One notable century plant still in bloom can be seen along Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford near a strip of businesses, including Grote Veterinary Clinic.
“The century plant is the largest native Texas agave called Agave Americana. Agave means ‘noble’ in Greek and American ‘from America,’” Parker County Extension Agent Jay Kingston said. “It can grow to be six feet tall. The leaves are grayish blue to bluish green with sharp spines on the margins of the leaves and one spine at the tip of each leaf.
“Their life span ranges from 10 to 25 years, contrary to their common name, and will use all of their reserves to produce a huge flower stalk that can reach 15-plus feel tall and then will die.”
The small patch of landscaping the century plant sits on is owned and maintained by Dr. Ryan Cate of the vet clinic.
Master Gardener and President of the Fort Worth Cactus and Succulent Society Karen Floyd said although the plant looks to be past its prime, it is still in bloom.
“There is not consensus on why agaves are called century plants, but the explanation I like the best is that it seems like it takes 100 years to bloom. Usually the bloom lasts a long time and when it starts to fade, you can see lots of seeds in each pod,” Floyd said. “Eventually the plant will start to die, but again, this is a slow process.
“Usually the leaf tips are very sharp and pointed, and for that reason many people do not use them for landscape plants. We do. We keep many of our agaves in pots so we can move them in and out of the greenhouse depending on the season.”
According to the Wildflower organization, century plants require little water, dry soil and sun and are distributed in Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, California and Hawaii.
Kingston said it has been his experience that century plants were very popular at one time.
“But as new and intriguing plants are introduced, it is seen less and less. I am led to believe this is due to the patience needed to see it grow and reach maturity and also that it may not survive an extremely cold winter,” Kingston said. “The flowers of the century plant attract and provide nectar for hummingbirds and their seeds are beneficial to birds and small mammals. I get a lot of requests for deer resistant type plants and this is definitely deer resistant.”
