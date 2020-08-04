Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting an online food preservation series in August. Registration is online, through Eventbrite with the link foodpreservationonline.eventbrite.com.

The online classes will be live at 5:30 p.m. each night. The classes will cover:

• Drying herbs - Aug. 4

• Drying fruits and vegetables - Aug. 11

• Freezing - Aug. 18

• Jerky - Aug. 25

Each session will be recorded. The participation link will be sent to each registered participant the day of the event. A password protected link, to view recording and videos, will be sent the following day.

Presenters and include: Jenna Anding, extension specialist; Lorrie Coop, Knox County; Kendra Conley, Hardeman County; Maranda Revell, Archer County; Joy Self, Baylor County; Kathy Smith, Parker County; and Jennifer Trufan, Wilbarger County.

