Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting an online food preservation series in August. Registration is online, through Eventbrite with the link foodpreservationonline.eventbrite.com.
The online classes will be live at 5:30 p.m. each night. The classes will cover:
• Drying herbs - Aug. 4
• Drying fruits and vegetables - Aug. 11
• Freezing - Aug. 18
• Jerky - Aug. 25
Each session will be recorded. The participation link will be sent to each registered participant the day of the event. A password protected link, to view recording and videos, will be sent the following day.
Presenters and include: Jenna Anding, extension specialist; Lorrie Coop, Knox County; Kendra Conley, Hardeman County; Maranda Revell, Archer County; Joy Self, Baylor County; Kathy Smith, Parker County; and Jennifer Trufan, Wilbarger County.
