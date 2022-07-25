MINERAL WELLS — A Dodge dealership, a hardware store, a furniture store, a home for somebody's vintage car collection — what will the Seaman Building be next?
That's largely up to Mineral Wells residents, who are all invited to leave their ideas at an open house set for July 30.
"We actually don't have any plans for it yet," said Remy Fairchild, project manager for restoration of the two-story downtown building. "There's a designated walking path throughout the building, and the idea is to hand everybody sticky notes — they can recommend anything. They can say, 'Oh, I'd love to see a restaurant here,' or, 'I'd love to see an indoor rock climb' — whatever it may be."
Owned by Randy Nix, who also is part of the restoration of the nearby Baker Hotel and Spa, the Seaman Building has stood idle for an unknown number of years.
Fairchild said planners are working on a Texas Historical Commission designation for the building, believed to have been built in 1926, and are including the National Parks Service in their deliberations.
"It's bare-bones right now," Fairchild said. "The roof, hopefully, will be finished this week. … It has a garage door, which is pretty neat. And it doesn't have any stairs to get to the second story. It has a big auto ramp going to the second story."
The open house is timed with the annual Christmas in July event to draw as many residents — and their input — as possible. Shops throughout the downtown footprint will be offering 15 percent discounts for the summertime nod to the winter holiday.
"We really want the community to feel involved in the project, which is why we're opening up the discussion," Fairchild said. "We're having a lot of ideas thrown at us, so it truly is up to the community to come together."
The come-and-go event from 4-7 p.m. is free. At 200 W. Hubbard St., the Seaman also is adjacent to a new food truck park in Poston's Square.
"There will be four food trucks out there," Fairchild said, encouraging residents and lovers of Crazy Town to bring their input. "We're going to hopefully piece together everyone's ideas and get something the whole community can enjoy."
