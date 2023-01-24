Optometrist presents eye-opening program to MW Rotary

MINERAL WELLS -- Do things look a little hazy, even on a clear day?
You look someone straight in the face, but they are blocked from your vision?
Notice your peripheral vision is not what it used to be?
And just what are those little black, squiggly things floating around?
Dr. Tyler McLemore, O.D., said they are all signs of deteriorating vision caused by conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, detached retinas, or other visionary ailments, most typically the result of aging.
The Mineral Wells optometrist, married and the father of four, operates eye care centers inside Walmarts in Mineral Wells and Weatherford. He was the guest speaker at the club’s Jan. 18 meeting at Southside Church of Christ.
McLemore said regular eye exams are important from an early age, and even more so later in life. He said most people can expect to experience glaucoma (the clouding of the eye lens) in their later years.
He said like most medical issues, the keys are always early diagnosis and treatment. Ignoring or putting off treatment can sometimes result in irreversible damage and loss of vision.
McLemore was born in Burnet, in Central Texas, and was raised in Houston. He obtained his Doctor of Optometry degree from The Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, graduating in 2017.
He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, studying engineering. He became fluent in Spanish while serving on a church mission in Colombia. While studying at BYU he met his wife, Maddison, and together they have four children.
After spending more than three years working in Fresno at a premier ophthalmology/optometry group practice, Dr. McLemore and his family now call Mineral Wells home. He said they plan to stay there, as they love the town and the area.
Rotary Club of Mineral Wells meets every Wednesday at noon. For more information about the club, or becoming a member, visit mineralwellsrotary.org/.
