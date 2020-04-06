The Joseph Thomas Foundation for medically fragile children and Grace Notes are partnering together to ensure that people with special needs have the equipment they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grace Notes, run by Annetta-based occupational therapist Lanie Garmon, works with nonprofits and the community to deliver medical and adaptive equipment to those in need, even to people in other states.
Being confined at home can be a challenge for families who care for special needs kids as well as for the kids themselves whose school routines have been disrupted, Joseph Thomas Foundation Founder John Thomas said.
“You have parents who are in many cases having to take care of some severely disabled, injured, sick children 24/7, and that puts a lot of strain on them physically and emotionally,” Thomas said.
Medically fragile children are usually immunocompromised as well, and illnesses like the flu or strep throat can land them in the hospital, Thomas said.
“Now you’ve kicked it up an entire other notch with this COVID-19,” Thomas said. “Most of the families that I know that have medically fragile children have literally just kind of locked down their house.”
While the foundation is doing its normal task of helping pay for medically fragile children’s medical supplies or services, Thomas said the foundation has also been working with Grace Notes, some churches and Center of Hope to meet people’s needs.
Garmon has seen a need for people with health challenges to have the proper medical equipment, like hospital beds and wheelchairs, and she uses her therapy background to ask questions and connect people with the right equipment. Amid the virus outbreak, she has found people with equipment to donate and developed a method to pick up, sanitize and deliver that equipment to someone who needs it without human contact.
Doing this work is valuable because it produces a sense of community, Garmon said, and she has observed how people have helped each other throughout history, such as people assisting each other with hog killing in the past.
“To me, it’s connected with that same sense of community,” Garmon said. “If we help each other through hard times, that’s what people did before us and that’s probably one of the positives coming out of this whole situation to me is people starting to rely on each other as a sense of community.”
Garmon thanked Thomas and the Weatherford Evening Lions Club for their helping Grace Notes serve the community.
Thomas encourages people with special needs kids to let him know what they need and how his foundation can be of assistance. He said that contrary to what some people may think, not everything is covered for special needs families in Medicaid.
“A lot of times [medically fragile families] don’t ask for help, and that’s what I mean by we let our own ego get in the way of our asking for help, and so that’s an obstacle that all nonprofits that deal with the medically fragile community have to deal with is saying, hey listen, it’s not a bad thing if you need help,” Thomas said. “That’s what we’re here for. We’re all in this together. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Don’t be ashamed to ask for help because that’s our purpose.”
For more information on Grace Notes, visit www.facebook.com/gracenotesPC/ or email Garmon at marygarmon4@gmail.com. For more information on the Joseph Thomas Foundation, visit www.josephthomasfoundation.org/.
