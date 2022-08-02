MINERAL WELLS — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will bring his campaign to Mineral Wells on Aug. 10 as the Democrat drives toward a November matchup with incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.
The town hall style forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Crazy Water Plaza on North Oak Street. O’Rourke is hosted by the Palo Pinto County Democratic Party.
“I hope that all Palo Pinto County residents, regardless of party affiliation, will plan on attending to hear Beto speak and will unite around the important things that we all desire for our families: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, protecting Social Security and expanding health care so more people can afford to see a doctor,” county Chairwoman Carla Schnoover-Porter said in an announcement about the candidate’s Drive for Texas tour swinging into town.
Voters at the event also will have the chance to meet Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace candidate Luis Rodriguez. A former Palo Pinto County sheriff’s deputy and 2005 elected constable, Rodriguez is a 50-year Mineral Wells resident.
“Luis Rodriguez has decided to continue serving his community and believes that he will be the candidate to show our community that Democrats are hardworking and community minded,” Schoonover-Porter said.
An Abbott campaign spokesperson said Tuesday the governor has no appearances planned in Parker and Palo Pinto counties “as of right now.”
