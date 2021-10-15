Outgoing city manager remarks on city's transition from listless to lively

MINERAL WELLS — The timing was right for both parties when Mineral Wells hired City Manager Randy Criswell in May 2019.
And time came full circle last week as Criswell announced he has accepted a similar position in his native South Plains of Texas.
“I believe that when the city of Mineral Wells was looking for a city manager, and (my wife) Janie and I were looking to relocate, that we were the perfect match,” Criswell said, sitting in an office where paintings of horses dominate the walls — except for a huge, framed Rand McNally roadmap of Texas given to him by his wife.
Speaking two days after his Oct. 12 announcement to the council, the Dumas native said Mineral Wells had seemed eager to shrug off decades of dejection, over a closed army base and little to no economic energy, when he and his wife weighed moving from Canyon where he’d been city manager for 11 years.
“I think that was a generational thing,” he said, referring to a lack of direction that hovered in the small city. “And as people the age of the mayor — and some of the council people who are there now and leaders in the community — as they begin to take positions as leaders in the community, they needed to do things differently,” he said. “And they came together as a community, and they defined a vision for themselves. And that is really attractive to a city manager.
“They knew, ‘We don’t want to do it like we used to do it.’ And it was a great opportunity for me and, I think, the city.”
Criswell, 61, will remain on staff through Nov. 12 and, if all goes as expected on Monday in a city some 275 miles west, Criswell will start as city manager of Wolfforth in January.
“It’s not done yet,” he said, noting the contract for his new position doesn’t go before the Wofforth City Council until Monday night.
If that vote goes as Criswell hopes, he’ll be leaving a city he helped leap from listless to lively. He acknowledged the city contributes its share to a dismal countywide poverty rate, which the 2020 Census pegged at 17.2 percent — well beyond the national level of 10.5 percent.
“But on the other side of the pendulum, there is a community that is committed to and intent upon becoming something incredibly unique,” he said. “And that vision in the community is what really, really attracted me to this position. There’s a commonality of desire to move forward and to stop wanting what they cannot have anymore and to start moving to something they can have.”
With the recent reopening of the Crazy Water Hotel, with its tall inner pavilion lined with quaint retail shops, and the much-anticipated reopening of a renewed Baker Hotel and Spa just over the horizon, Mineral Wells regains its 1930s status as a health destination.
Downtown should be ready to welcome tourists and locals as a master streetscape project continues renewing sidewalks, roads and the plumbing beneath them.
Add Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, which will become Palo Pinto County’s third state park in coming years, and the city becomes a base camp for outdoor adventures and a mecca for indoor pampering.
Criswell is perhaps most satisfied, though, with the staff with whom he worked at city hall.
Police Chief Dean Sullivan, he said, is “one of the most intelligent chiefs that I’ve ever been around.”
And Criswell said Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn, a “homegrown young man,” was the hand-picked successor of Dunn’s predecessor, Chief Mike Pool.
Criswell is confident newly hired Finance Director Jason Breisch will keep the city’s books in order and its budget in the black. And Main Street Project Manager Myndi Muncy, he added, has the energy to promote the mom-and-pop retail shops that will soon be framed by new streets and sidewalks.
Crisman indicated he doesn’t know whom the council will select as his interim stand-in. Mayor Regan Johnson said the council will take that up at its next meeting, which is at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Johnson, last week, said the council had accepted Criswell’s resignation with regret, noting “all of the council, we hate to see him go.”
Criswell said it was the perfect opportunity to get closer with he and his wife’s family, who is also from the area.
“God has blessed us with the opportunity to get back closer to what we call home,” he said. “And, yes. The proximity to family — that’s what makes it home. This is a perfect opportunity for me professionally and a perfect opportunity for us personally.”
And then he used that T word a second time.
“And I think it’s really well-timed,” he said. “I feel really, really good about the things we’ve done in two-and-a-half years for this place and this city. And it’s a good time to turn over the handle to somebody. And I’m going to go and take on a new challenge and see if I can do something else.”
