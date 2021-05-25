Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.