PALO PINTO — Commissioners on Monday agreed to fix leaks in their courthouse in Palo Pinto.
Interior Construction won the $45,800 bid to end a stubborn issue with leaks on the building's north side, at windows and walls.
The court also accepted the resignation of Precinct 3 Constable Mike Santifer and decided to advertise the position, which they will appoint until the next election.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Reed said he has had one person ask about the appointment, but that person has lived in Palo Pinto County three months. Six are the minimum.
Santifer was not in the meeting, and a call to his office did not draw a reply. A letter to the court said he is retiring early, effective Dec. 31.
In other action Monday, commissioners
• Renewed CareFlight air ambulance service for the county's 128 employees and their families, at $12 a year per household.
• Took no action on a burn ban, which remains lifted. Residents in unincorporated areas of the county may conduct outdoor burning.
• Agreed to offer a commercial driver's license training program to road and bridge crew members.
"It's hard to find applicants with a CDL that are willing to work for the road and bridge departments," Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Pierce said.
"We've got to do something," Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Glover added.
Cost for the program, which is offered in Mineral Wells, is $2,300.
