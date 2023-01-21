SANTO — A second well-attended ambulance board meeting on Tuesday brought a new attorney who laid out several nuts and bolts to the newly seated panel but did not produce a 2023 budget amid remaining hurdles.
The meeting also drew 20 residents to defend their local EMS against rumors the Emergency Service District No. 2 was poised to replace the local ambulance service with one serving most of the rest of Palo Pinto County.
After the meeting, though, Board President Ron Daily said trustees seem to be reading the tea leaves on whether to request proposals from Sacred Cross EMS and other ambulance providers.
“I don’t think there’s any desire (to hire another service),” Daily said.
And while the board has yet to settle on its 2023 spending plan, ESD 2 Administrator Katrina Duncan and attorney Howard Katz got them closer.
Funded entirely on $47,180 arriving monthly through a 1.5-cent sales tax, the district draws close to $566,160 a year.
“I think sales tax (revenue) goes up in a couple of years,” Trustee Josh Winbourne said, alluding to population growth that’s occurring throughout the county including the ESD 2 service area.
Duncan, chief of Santo EMS but also the budget-writing chief administrator for the service district, agreed the sales tax revenue should be sufficient to operate the emergency services district.
“If we can operate the system on what the sales tax brings in, I don’t see that there’s a problem with that,” she said, before announcing her next comment would be “a personal statement” and asking the board “ …not to bring a for-profit company in here that may or may not have an ambulance here every day. I’ve had it staffed every day for the last 365 days, whether it be me on the truck or someone else on the truck.”
First responders often call ambulances vans, or, trucks.
Trustees have said repeatedly the service district should operate strictly on the sales tax income and have not once suggested taking a second swing at setting a property tax.
A previous board set a property tax at 10 cents per $100 valuation, the maximum allowed such districts, but a taxpayer lawsuit crushed the property tax in court last summer.
Palo Pinto County Commissioners have since then appointed new board members, also known as commissioners, to the district. The ESD 2 service area covers the Santo, Lone Camp and Brazos communities in the southwest part of the county.
The district will have annual payments on its two ambulances of $38,200 and $27,200 in 2023.
Total non-salary expenses for the year are projected at $138,000. Duncan is proposing a $2 hourly raise for the 30 or so paramedics, emergency medical techs and support staff for a total $350,300 in projected wages.
The ambulances now are staffed around the clock 365 days a year, Duncan said. The ESD 2 vans previously ran Thursdays through Sundays under an all-volunteer model.
Duncan’s ending balance is tight, with $5,876 anticipated when the new budget closes out.
The district also maintains some $450,000 in investments and expects to recoup most or all of $190,000 the previous board paid in cash for 2 acres at Interstate 20 and U.S. 281 where a new headquarters had been envisioned.
The board discussed the land sale and other issues in a 52-minute closed session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting and emerged to unanimously agree to have the Interstate 20 tract formally appraised.
They also agreed in open session to take no action on the property tax lawsuit, which Katz said is being wrapped up.
“Now, we’re just trying to fine-tune the formulation of the lawsuit,” he said.
The investment fund and anticipated land-sale revenue are considered cash reserves and do not figure in the daily operations the 2023 budget will fund.
The new board has put the I-20 land up for sale, but no offers have made it to a formal closing.
Katz, who has worked for fire departments and ambulance services for 35 years, also walked the new board through some basics of Texas open meetings and open records law and other nuts and bolts of governing a nonprofit entity.
First, he urged the board to secure a contract with its administrative team.
“I’m surprised your auditor hasn’t raised a question (on that),” he said.
He urged the district to post its meeting agendas online, revealing a hurdle when Daily said a hired webmaster is now the only person controlling the site, palopintoesd2.com
Agendas have hit the site since the Jan. 10 meeting, and can be found there by clicking on “news & updates,” then scrolling down to the “meeting agenda” by date and then clicking on, “download agenda.”
Katz also outlined other nuts and bolts:
• Writing an investment policy into the records management program -- “The main focus of the investment policy is the strategy,” he said. “How much money always is going to be available at all times to pay bills;”
• Filing a Texas Ethics Commission Form 1295, which shows any relationships the entity might have with a vendor;
• Know that any single purchase beyond $50,000 must be bid competitively;
• Cultivate interlocal agreements with other governmental entities. “There is a robust opportunity out there for ESDs to contract with other entities,” he said. “I’ve got a lot that team up with ISDs on bulk fuel (purchases);”
• Know that, as a nonprofit, the district can potentially get better loan rates since lenders don’t pay taxes on their interest rates and can thus shave them down;
• File a mandatory “Notice of Administrative Office” form annually, publicly announcing the physical address of the district’s headquarters;
• Check budgeted expenses versus actual spending every quarter rather than only when writing a new budget at year’s end;
• Never “reply all” to emails to or from fellow board members, to avoid an illegal online quorum.
As they did during a Jan. 10 meeting, residents strongly recommended against dissolving the district’s relationship with Santo EMS, which in addition to ambulances and crews provides the administrative arm of the district.
“There’s nothing wrong with Sacred Cross (EMS),” said David Loppes, a lieutenant for a fire department in another county and a Santo EMS volunteer. “But they are not local. … You’ve got local people that are experienced and know the area. They know what’s going on in the community. They know everybody, because they live here for the most part.”
Resident Marvin Slimp praised the new board for taking on a job amid public criticism.
“This board acquired the problem, and they are working diligently on it,” he told fellow audience members, adding that since the Jan. 10 meeting several had been “bombarded with insults” they did not deserve.
And Jennifer Stout, a statewide EMS trainer and retired Santo EMS chief who still works with the service, said she’d made an ambulance run north of Mineral Wells on New Year’s Eve because “Sacred Cross didn’t have all their trucks in Mineral Wells or Palo Pinto (County.)”
Stout also said she’d been at Medical City Weatherford the previous week and seen two Sacred Cross ambulances — one delivering a patient and the other waiting for a patient’s information before going on to a Fort Worth hospital.
“Is that what you want?” she asked.
