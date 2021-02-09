Vinmark Roofing and Construction of Mineral Wells was awarded the Palo Pinto County Courthouse and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace projects Monday morning.
Owner of Vinmark, Vincent Hernandez, said their business is family-owned and all his team members reside in Palo Pinto County.
“We have worked on a few prominent projects, like the Crazy Water Hotel, and other commercial projects,” Hernandez said during the public comments portion of Monday’s regular meeting. “With us being local, we can be here at a moment’s notice and just want to let you know that choosing to work with Vinmark is choosing Palo Pinto County. This is our home and we plan to establish ourselves as a premium roof company.”
On Jan. 25, the commissioners court opened bids for the two projects. The county received bids from Central Company General Contractors, Inc., $63,996 for the courthouse roof and $23,693 for the JP roof; Vinmark, $96,250 for the courthouse and $19,500 for JP 1; Hydra Builders, $11,809.68 for the courthouse and $12,856.13 for JP 1; MVP Exteriors, $132,971.62 for the courthouse and $18,884.56 for JP 1; and Spartan Roofing and Construction, $23,357.46 or $22,787.03 for the JP 1 roof, no bid was sent in on the courthouse.
“[Spartan] included the JP sheet in the courthouse packet,” Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long said at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners court. “It was a clerical error, obviously, they certainly didn’t intend to do that but we can’t go back after the fact and get an update on it.”
The local government code requires the commissioners court to award bids to the lowest and best bid that meets specifications. If the lowest bid does not meet the bid specs, it does not have to be awarded to that company.
Central Company General Contractors had the lowest bid. However, Long said they did not address any of the bid specs whereas Vinmark addressed nearly every one on the specs sheet.
The courthouse roof bid was awarded to Vinmark in a 4-1 vote Monday, with Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer voting against the motion due to the cost difference. The JP 1 bid was also awarded to Vinmark in a unanimous vote by the court.
