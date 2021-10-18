PALO PINTO — County commissioners on Friday OK’d new gym equipment for a newly-opened employee workout room, approved 11 homesites requested by developers and nominated three people to join the Palo County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
The county’s workout room, in the former veteran’s service office building east of the courthouse, is now open to employees participating in a wellness program which reimburses the county’s initial investment with funds as employees reach health benchmarks.
Health and Wellness Coordinator Angela Bryant told the court Friday the gym “looks amazing” and relayed two equipment requests members have made — a rowing machine and 20- to 40-pound dumbbells.
Total cost will be $1,841, which Bryant said will be paid from reimbursements employees earned in the the Wellness Act program.
Commissioners on Friday also acknowledged recent wet weather in declining to renew a burn ban in the county.
The court also learned the county’s state grant for indigent defense during 2021, the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, was $29,782.
The expense to defend people who cannot afford a lawyer typically is far greater than the state sends. County Judge Shane Long later said his county court spent about $25,000 on indigent defense last year, the district court paid $175,000 to court-appointed attorneys and the attorney general’s court for Child Protective Services cases spent another $125,000.
“People who can’t afford an attorney need an attorney,” Long said.
Each year’s state funding to provide lawyers for poor defendants is based on the previous year, and since COVID greatly reduced the number of trials last year it is unknown whether next year’s grant will remain at this level or fall.
Friday’s largely housekeeping session also included another round of developer requests that multiple lots be approved in legal records. Several involved single lots, but one was for a 600-acre subdivision named River Bend Ranch.
Set off New Hope Road on the Brazos River’s southern bank, the subdivision will feature 103 lots at 3.5 acres each.
Commissioners also were unanimous Friday in naming Allan Sparkman, Gerald Girdard and Sheriff Brett McGuire as the court’s nominees to the appraisal district’s governing board.
The appraisal district sets the values on all property in the county. School districts, cities and other taxing entities base their annual levy on those values.
The court also included use of e-cigarettes, commonly called vapes because their exhaust is water vapor, in the county’s smoke-free workplace policy.
Also Friday, the sheriff reported his seized asset fund ended the fiscal year with $40,495. No property was seized by deputies, the report showed.
Seized assets are cash and property, often vehicles, suspected of being used in the commission of a crime.
Finally, the court authorized $10,000 in funding for the local Meals on Wheels program which brings warm meals to older residents.
