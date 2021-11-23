PALO PINTO — County commissioners cast their votes on Monday for their choices to sit on the Palo Pinto County Appraisal District board of directors.
The vote fell 4-1 with Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Reed dissenting.
The board oversees the appraisal district, which sets values on homes, land and other taxable property. Local taxing entities such as school boards and city councils base each year’s levy on those values.
The board does not have a direct role in setting values, but it hires the chief appraiser whose staff carries out that duty. The board also sets policy for the district.
With all the taxable property on the tax rolls under its jurisdiction, the county holds the most ballots with 1,255. After brief discussion, the court split its votes between George Geldard and Andrew Watts.
Reed said he cast a no vote because he preferred a nominee from Graford, Allan Sparkman.
“I’m kind of concerned up there at the (Possum Kingdom) Lake,” Reed said. “The lake’s a big part of this county.”
In other action Monday, commissioners reinstated a countywide burn ban. Residents cannot burn trash or set other fires outside during the ban, which applies to unincorporated parts of the county.
The court also designated Dec. 14 for its eighth annual Tree of Angels event. The public is invited to the event, and similar ceremonies across Texas, each year to honor friends and family members who have been lost to violent crime.
Participants decorate a Christmas tree with angels commemorating their loved ones.
“We urge the public to come, especially if you’ve lost a loved one to violent crime,” Police and Victim Advocacy Legal Assistant Adina Morris said.
The ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. in the First Christian Church, on Sixth Street in Palo Pinto.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
• Named District Attorney Kriste Burnett, Sheriff Brett McGuire, HOPE Inc. Executive Director Lisa Huffaker, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Connie Housley and HOPE counselor Kelly Maney to the county’s Adult Sexual Assault Response Team.
The panel is created by statute and meets regularly to address local response and proactive measures that can be taken to combat sexual assault.
• Approved their annual contract with Pecan Valley MHMR, the regional mental health authority. The budgeted funding agreement is for $11,330 and does not include the authority pays McGuire’s office for deputies trained to transport mentally ill people to facilities.
Long said those fees often exceed the money the county sends to the authority.
• Heard from Public Works Director David McDonald, who reported 14 septic permits issued in October, 10 of them for new homes.
“It’s growing,” he said of the permit tally, which stands at 153 for the year. “I think I’ve got 15 this month.”
McDonald also reported a 600-plus home addition straddling Palo Pinto and Young counties is going in. The two counties touch corners at the north end of Possum Kingdom Lake.
