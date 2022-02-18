PALO PINTO — County commissioners are looking to increase the capacity of a wastewater treatment plant serving their courthouse and jail as well as the 150 or so residents who call the county seat home.
"We've been talking about it for a couple of years," Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long said. "It's just an old system. As far as capacity, right now it's fine. It just needs to be upgraded, and we're talking about adding some future capacity to it."
Long said commissioners outlined the details they hope to see from the engineer before making any decisions on the plant, which is west and a little north of Palo Pinto.
No action was taken.
Long said any investment in the plant will be funded through the county's $5.66 million share of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Plan of 2021.
The court on Monday also confirmed a burn ban it enacted in an emergency session the previous week.
The action follows a week in which more than three-quarters of Texas counties are listed under drought conditions by the Texas Water Development Board.
The agency's "Water Weekly" email on Monday showed both Palo Pinto and Parker counties in severe drought — with extreme drought kissing the western edge of Palo Pinto County from the Panhandle and South Plains where it dominates.
Under the ban, residents may burn trash but only in an enclosed drum with a lid, and only with a water source at hand.
Those in unincorporated areas of the county are prohibited from burning brush or trees when clearing land. The ban also applies to aerial lights such as Chinese lanterns.
The ban does not apply to outdoor burning for noncommercial preparation of food, as a means to provide warmth or outdoor cooking on gas or charcoal grills. Other exceptions include burns as part of planting or harvesting crops, fires overseen by a prescribed burn manager, for firefighter training and for operations of a public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining.
Violation of the local bans is a class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.
In other action Monday, the court:
• Agreed to obtain a credit card that staff members may use when traveling on county business.
The decision came amid discussion that hotel room deposits, which must be handled by credit card, are ending up on employees' personal cards.
Long said elected officials can consider that expense "part of the job," but added that burden should not be placed on staff members. He recommended one card for employees to check out when traveling.
"They need to be authorized to carry it," he added.
The card will not be used for fuel, which already is reimbursed by the county.
• Accepted a $135,200 bid to modernize the hydraulics in an elevator in the Mineral Wells courthouse annex being built within the former Bank of America on U.S. 180.
The bid from K&M Elevator was the only reply to the county's request for bids.
"There's not many (companies) that do that kind of work," Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer said, later recommending the money come from a standing capital improvements fund.
"That's definitely a needed thing," Long said of the elevator on the bank's east side. "We've got to have the elevator."
Once renovations are completed, offices such as Justice of the Peace Tisha Bien's courtroom and the veterans service officer will move from the Poston's building in downtown Mineral Wells to the converted bank a few blocks east.
They will be joined by staff from 10 other county and state offices, including the sheriff's office, county tax assessor/collector, county clerk and the Department of Public Safety.
• Agreed to allow fireworks during Texas Independence Day observances.
With the March 2 state holiday falling on a Wednesday, Long was uncertain which weekend people are likely to celebrate with fireworks.
The day marks the date Texas revolutionaries signed the state's Declaration of Independence at Washington on the Brazos while the Battle of the Alamo raged.
• Honored the Strawn High School Greyhounds for their "exemplary performance and dedication" in winning the Class 1A Division II Six-Man Football State Championship.
Much of the student body was on hand for the reading of a proclamation declaring last Monday as Strawn Greyhound Day in Palo PInto County.
The proclamation also honors Coach Dewaine Lee and his coaching staff for notching a 15-0 season.
