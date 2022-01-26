PALO PINTO — Stalled progress at the Palo Pinto Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells surfaced yet again at Monday's commissioners court session.
"None of this is complete," Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer said, looking over a list of jobs converting the former Bank of America on U.S. 180 into home for a dozen county offices. "There's been nobody working on that building for a week and three days except the cabinet guy."
Fryer wondered aloud whether the county should demand reimbursement for rent it now pays in the downtown Mineral Wells Poston's building. Justice of the Peace Tisha Bien has her courtroom there along with a few other county offices such as the veterans service officer.
Those county offices and 10 others are planned to move into the new annex once renovations are complete. They are the tax assessor/collector, the county clerk, the sheriff, the 911 coordinator, constable office, probation, elections, the Department of Public Safety, a game warden and public works.
"We've got quite a bit of stuff on (this paper) that's supposed to be done today," County Judge Shane Long said.
"It's not," said Fryer, who last fall began making regular visits to the job site. "And again, you're talking about an electrician."
Commissioners had hoped a bottleneck created by stalled electrical work had been cleared with the arrival of a journeyman electrician last fall. Electrical work has been the bottleneck since ceiling and floor tiles can't be placed until the wiring is in.
The court had been scheduled to discuss a change order on the job, but postponed discussion on that.
"Before we do a change order, we need to speak to someone to make sure we have an electrician," Fryer said. "Because this has gone on way too long, and nothing's getting done."
The court on Monday also reappointed Laura Watkins as the county's elections administrator. The action affirms her reappointment by the county elections board.
The court also accepted the monthly report from Sheriff Brett McGuire, who said deputies made 24 arrests in December. The sheriff said there were 118 in his lockup on Monday and that the average inmate tally in December had been 114.
Finally, commissioners heard from Public Works Director David McDonald that 22 septic permits were issued in December. McDonald also reported 19 new homes went up that month.
He said his office has issued 177 septic permits had been issued since Oct.1, the start of the fiscal year, adding, "150 of theme were for new homes. That's the most we've ever done."
