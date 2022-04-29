PALO PINTO — County road crews will be repairing 3.8 miles of streets in Mineral Wells under a mutual aid agreement commissioners approved on Monday.
"We're not asking for your money," Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan told commissioners meeting in Palo Pinto. "If this works, I intend to visit each of you and look at the streets that you can help us on."
The interlocal agreement between the two governments calls for the city to provide all materials and preparatory work while the county contributes labor and equipment. The Mineral Wells city council is expected to sign off on the agreement during a 6 p.m. Monday meeting at city hall.
"I am extremely happy that Dean Sullivan, the city manager, has proposed a plan for the city and the county to cooperate on roads," County Judge Shane Long said later in the week. "Mineral Wells may anticipate this will be ongoing, hopefully."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer asked Sullivan if he had a timetable for the work. Sullivan replied it would be in July when school buses do not need the roads. He also expressed hope for getting the work done within this year's budget, which expires on Aug. 31.
Mineral Wells has seen considerable road and downtown sidewalk work since a 2018 bond. But Sullivan has been pointing out in a series of public addresses that the $7.5 million bond package repaired nine of the city's 132 miles of streets.
Long also noted city residents pay county taxes and that six cents goes to the county road and bridge budget.
Mineral Wells was again on commissioners' minds later Monday when the court agreed to give 30 days notice of its intention to vacate the Poston's building downtown.
The decision is in anticipation of completion of a new courthouse annex in the former Bank of America on U.S. 180 in Mineral Wells. Renovations have been a slow train coming, but appear to be on target for completion by the end of the month.
The Poston's building has been home for several years to the Precinct 5 justice of the peace, a constable's office and the veterans service officer. Those and other county and state functions are set to open satellite offices in the remade bank.
Those are the tax assessor/collector, the county clerk, the sheriff, the 911 coordinator, probation, elections, the Department of Public Safety, a game warden and public works.
In other action Monday, commissioners
• Standardized street signs in new subdivisions in unincorporated parts of the county. Developers will be required to place signs on the roads they build within 30 days of its opening.
Signs will be red for private roads and green for public streets, both with four-inch, white lettering.
• Heard a presentation about household rainwater collection from Joanie Edwards on behalf of the Willingham Ranch subdivision in the northwest part of the county.
"We are hoping to bring a sustainable-type concept to Willingham," Edwards said, asking commissioners to consider offering some sort of rebate for installing rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.
"It is truly the best way you can have it — it's soft, it's clean," she said.
The court took no action following Edwards' presentation.
• Took no action on the county-wide burn ban, leaving it in force. The Texas Water Development Board listed all of Palo Pinto County except its northern section in severe drought on Monday, with the rest in moderate drought.
All of Parker County was in severe drought except in its northwestern shown in moderate drought.
• Learned from Public Works Director David McDonald that the county sold $4,900 in building permits during March.
"And we got another RV park permit for the old PK Lodge up there (at the lake)," he said, adding this one has 97 spots. The news prompted Long to half-joke:
"Once we get all these $100,000, $200,000 increases in property value, you're going to see more people going to RVs," Long said.
