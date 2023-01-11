PALO PINTO — Commissioners on Monday turned to the cloud to replace an aging server for data storage.
NetData representative Bill Moser told the court the agreement to upload county data to store it for backup must be done with a law enforcement agency.
In this case, the company recommended an interlocal agreement with two Texas departments -- the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Sulphur Springs Police Department.
The annual cost will be $27,900 for the first year. The expense is in this year's budget after NetData, the county's information technology consulting firm, told commissioners last year their main server was unlikely to make it to the new year.
Commissioners on Monday also agreed to hire Glidden and Sons Construction repair a cave-in on the west side of the Precinct 3 barn. Glidden was one of three bidders and proposed doing the work for $88,275.
The bid price was the second-lowest of the three, but Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Pierce said Glidden's proposal included a concrete curb he preferred.
Commissioners also set dates for an online auction of county surplus property. The sale will occur from from Jan. 24 through Feb. 7.
Items to be sold will be posted on the county's website the first day of the auction. That address is www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us .
