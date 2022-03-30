PALO PINTO — Home developers pouring into Palo Pinto County must put up temporary street signs to ensure emergency crews can find addresses before permanent signs are placed, county commissioners decided Monday.
Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long said Monday's action included changing the county's subdivision rules.
"We've had some situations where 911 calls have come in for emergencies, and when the emergency or fire responders turn to go in (the subdivision), there's no signs," Long said. "The emergency responders don't know where it is."
Long said developers now will mark streets with temporary signs. The court sees somewhere from three to nine requests for preliminary or final approval of plats brought by developers to regular sessions every two weeks, some with scores of home sites.
"Before a subdivision can have approval for addresses from the 911 coordinator, they submit road names with their plats," Long said. "And those are received by the 911 office to make sure the road name is not a duplicate. So that's taken care of before the subdivisions are approved."
Commissioners on Monday also approved a bid for cabinetry inside the courthouse annex in Mineral Wells and signed off on a bill for duct work there.
The cabinetry includes the Precinct 5 justice of the peace bench, Long said.
The judge also said the annex, inside the former Bank of America on U.S. 180, is "moving along," with floor tiles now being placed on the first floor. That work had been held up while ceiling tiles went up first, a task that had been waiting on electrical work to be installed in the ceilings.
The long supply chain delays included halting a ceremony to place a time capsule in the floor, and Long said that is still planned.
"That is definitely on the schedule," Long said. "We are going to do the time capsule in the future, and hopefully it will be in conjunction with a grand opening."
In other action Monday, the court
• Kept its burn ban in place. Burning in unincorporated areas of the county, which are among those recently threatened by wildfires, remains subject to a fine.
• Approved contracts with Mineral Wells and the Millsap and Gordon ISDs to handle those entities' city and school board elections on May 7.
• Renewed insurance policies for county buildings.
Long said commissioners had the choice of policies to cover replacement of the 1940 courthouse, and other county-owned buildings such as the Old Jail Museum, or to cover historic restorations if those structures are damaged.
The latter was just too expensive, Long said the court decided. And, in the case of the Jail Museum and its authentic log cabins, historic restoration didn't make much sense.
"If those log cabins burned down, then when we rebuild them, they are not that (historic) building," Long said.
• Recognized the Gordon Jackrabbits basketball team for winning the 1A State Basketball Championship.
• Recognized Long for his induction as a Fellow of the Academy by the County Judges Education Advisory Committee, a panel of the Texas Association of Counties.
