With the conclusion of the Palo Pinto County Livestock Show Saturday, the Palo Pinto County Fair is gearing up to go virtual this year with online entries being accepted Jan. 10-23 and winners announced on Feb. 1.
The county fair is open to all residents or students enrolled in Palo Pinto County. The competition age groups are Kiddies, second grade and under; Junior, third grade through fifth grade; Intermediate, sixth grade through eighth grade; Senior, ninth grade through 12th grade; and Adult.
This year’s entry divisions are art, photography, needlework, quilting and sewing, hobbies and crafts, baked goods and candy, shop and tack, canned goods and kiddies division. Exhibitors may enter one item per class with a $1 fee for each entry.
“All entries must have been completed since last year’s Palo Pinto County Fair and must be the work of the person submitting the entry,” according to the fair guidelines. “No entries previously entered in the Palo Pinto County Fair will be accepted.”
Entries in each class will be placed first, second, third, fourth and fifth, and all entries not placing in the top five will receive a ribbon for participation. Judges will also award Grand and Reserve Champion Rosettes when appropriate. There are several classes within each division.
A complete 2021 Palo Pinto County Fair guide, including a step-by-step on entry submissions, can be found on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension website for Palo Pinto County at palopinto.agrilife.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.