A Palo Pinto County grand jury met July 29. Those indicted include:
• David Dean Chambers, possession of a controlled substance, less than a grand.
• David Dean Chambers, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Joseph Carrol Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Earnest Wayne Fulbright, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Rachel Dawn Garrett, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Desiree Hanson (Williams), possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Roderick Dean Horneck, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Keven Lee Huff, delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Keven Lee Huff, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Frank Edward Jones III, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Frank Edward Jones III, theft.
• Frank Edward Jones III, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Frank Edward Jones III, evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
• Frank Edward Jones III, evading arrest/detention with prior conviction.
• Sonia Lagunas-Gama, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
• Tysha Breeanne Ligons, credit card abuse.
• Brentt Allen Luttrell, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Brentt Allen Luttrell, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jeanne Norisa Lyons, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jesse James Ragsdale, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Lisa Anna Rendon, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Kaleb Lyn Simmons, burglary of a building.
• Jose L. Velazquez-Villegas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
• Jose L. Velazquez-Villegas, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.