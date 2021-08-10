Judicial system

A Palo Pinto County grand jury met July 29. Those indicted include:

• David Dean Chambers, possession of a controlled substance, less than a grand.

• David Dean Chambers, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Joseph Carrol Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Earnest Wayne Fulbright, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Rachel Dawn Garrett, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Desiree Hanson (Williams), possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Roderick Dean Horneck, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Keven Lee Huff, delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Keven Lee Huff, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Frank Edward Jones III, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Frank Edward Jones III, theft.

• Frank Edward Jones III, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Frank Edward Jones III, evading arrest or detention with vehicle.

• Frank Edward Jones III, evading arrest/detention with prior conviction.

• Sonia Lagunas-Gama, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.

• Tysha Breeanne Ligons, credit card abuse.

• Brentt Allen Luttrell, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Brentt Allen Luttrell, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Jeanne Norisa Lyons, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Jesse James Ragsdale, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Lisa Anna Rendon, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Kaleb Lyn Simmons, burglary of a building.

• Jose L. Velazquez-Villegas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

• Jose L. Velazquez-Villegas, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

