A Mineral Wells man arrested on charges of stabbing another man at a bar in June was among those indicted by a Palo Pinto County grand jury July 22.
Montana Glenn Amburn, 27, was indicted on an felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Amburn was arrested by Mineral Wells PD June 10 following a stabbing at Mickey’s Pub. Officers arrived and found a 33-year-old Black male suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the MWPD. Witnesses related the suspect had made several racially offensive statements just before management at the bar began escorting him out. An altercation ensued with the bar’s manager as the suspect was led out of the bar.
According to witnesses, Amburn continued to berate other patrons, including the Black male and his wife, and and stabbed the man as he intervened.
The man was transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Amburn was booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Others indicted were:
• Dillon Floyd Baker, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Kyle Mikel Boatright, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
• Judas Bernard Bryson, assault family violence by impeding breath/circulation.
• Casey Nicole Burns, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Benjamin Taylor Coen, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Wallace Reedell Light, Jr., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Christy Lee Murphy, possession of a controlled substance, meth, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Garry Franklin Murphy, possession of a controlled substance, meth, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Kimberly Marie Nakoneczny, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Stephanie Dianne Pigg, possession of a controlled substance, meth, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Henry Paul Rischow III, debit card abuse.
• Russell Duane Spain, possession of a controlled substance, meth, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Sage Leann Taylor, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Lesley Skye Tippens, possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, less than 1 gram.
• Zoraida Roxsand Elisha Ward, continuous violence against the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.