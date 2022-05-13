PALO PINTO — County commissioners are hopeful the Palo Pinto County Courthouse Annex will open in Mineral Wells by mid-June, discussions in a special session Thursday revealed.
The transition will create about a two-week gap in service from county offices that opened satellites in the former Poston's Hardware building downtown.
"They'll have to wait a couple of weeks," Tax Assessor/Collector Stacy Choate said of people renewing license registrations and titles in Mineral Wells. "My motor vehicle substation will be closing on the 20th of May and will reopen at the new annex building at a later date."
Choate's office in Palo Pinto has and will continue to offer full services including acceptance of property tax payments.
County Judge Shane Long, all too aware of delays created by supply chain headaches and an electrical crew that had to be jump-started with a demand letter in December, wasn't ready to say the timing of the transition is set.
"We're going to be moving from the Poston's building to the new annex building this month," he said after Monday's meeting. "And we anticipate having the building open sometime in the middle of June — hopefully. With the information we got today, it looks like we're going to be able to be in the building by the end of the month, but it will take at least two weeks to get set up and open to the public."
Long said the polling site in the Poston's building will be open on May 24 for the Republican primary runoff election.
Commissioners heard a small list of to-do's left on the project during their special session that morning.
"We're down to just the little things," Construction Manager Jason Ringo told the court. "We continue to wrap up the odds and ends on the electrical."
Those little things include some interior doors, creating a master key and preparing the fire alarm for inspection next week. The city will issue the county a certificate of occupancy once the alarm system passes Go, Ringo said.
Ringo also said he'd hired movers to bring the satellite offices operating the six or seven blocks east to the renovated Bank of America where they will be joined by some functions from the courthouse as well as the Department of Public Safety and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.
The 1940 courthouse in the small county seat will retain all its offices and functions.
The Poston's building has been home for several years to Choate's motor vehicle substation, the Precinct 5 justice of the peace, a constable's office and the veterans service officer.
In addition to those offices, and the former bank will have satellites for the county clerk, the sheriff, the 911 coordinator, probation, elections and public works.
