Palo Pinto grand jury issues capital murder indictment

A Palo Pinto County grand jury April 28 indicted a Mineral Wells man on charges of capital murder after the death of a 7-month-old in September, 2020.
Christopher Andrew Cervantez was initially arrested on a charge of injury to a child after Mineral Wells dispatch received a medical call that an infant had fallen and was injured. Cervantez, who was watching the infant at the time, reported the child had fallen off the bed.
Paramedics arrived to find the infant unresponsive and "almost lifeless," according to Mineral Wells PD, and the child was transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital, which notified police that the infant's injuries and circumstances appeared suspicious, noting he appeared to have sustained serious, closed-head trauma. He was transferred to Cook Children's in Fort Worth, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Cervantez's charges were upgraded following the infant's death.
Detectives also met with the infant's mother, who said she had been away from home on a personal errand and that she had often left the baby in the care of Cervantez.
Cook Children's personnel told detectives they suspected the infant was the victim of child abuse.
The mother claimed she never suspected any form of abuse or neglect by Cervantez.
Others indicted April 28 include:
• Chance Rochea Tatum, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Jacob Allen, deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Isaac Daniel Almanza, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Evaristo Arroyo, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Dillion Cole Barnett, burglary of a habitation.
• Rocky Don Batts, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Cannessa Dawn Blunt, two counts of assault family violence with a previous conviction.
• John Borrego, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Cody Lee Brazier, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Jeremy Morris Burgoyne, sexual assault.
• Arthur Nicholas Catorena, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Michael Raul Cisneros, possession with intent to deliver, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Lexis Blaire Clark, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Dallas Dwain Culwell, possession with intent to deliver, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Dallas Dwain Culwell, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• Dallas Dwain Culwell, aggravated assault with deadly weapon — family violence.
• Joseph Thomas Disilvestro, possession of a controlled substance, fewer than 20 abuse units.
• John Edwin Dobransky, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Chance Lee Fry, burglary of a habitation.
• Dionte Isaiah Garcia, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Dustin Shaun Guinn, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jared Alan Ham, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Henry Elias Hines Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Cassie Lee Hughes, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
• Cassie Lee Hughes, criminal mischief.
• Cassie Lee Hughes, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
• Ernie Lara, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Rickey Shane Logan, burglary of a building.
• Ben Elliott Odom, assault family violence with previous conviction.
• Joe Perez Jr., unlawful possession firearm by felon.
• Joe Perez Jr., delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Haleigh Rockelle Peters, burglary of habitation.
• William Clint Richards, possession with intent to deliver, 400 grams or more.
• Sage Leann Taylor, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
• RJ Ware IV, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• RJ Ware IV, evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
• Bethanie Dann Welch, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Riley J Williams, burglary of a habitation.
• Mack Brandon Wilson, possession with intent to deliver, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Nieca Marie Wilson, possession with intent to deliver, 400 grams or more.
• Eric Joel Yanez, assault against public servant.
• Dillon Floyd Baker, count 1-3 debit card abuse.
