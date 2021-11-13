PALO PINTO — Residents have the chance to add their two cents to newly redrawn Palo Pinto political boundaries on Monday, as the elected officials hasten to complete the realignment of political lines to reflect a decade of population shifts.
The proposed map, which will be voted on following a public hearing, needs to be finalized in time for candidates to know where they will campaign. Filing for federal, state and county offices begins today and extends to Dec. 13.
Lines for Congress, for the Texas Senate and House of Representatives and the State Board of Education have been approved in Austin, leaving the local precincts. The once-a-decade redraw of political boundaries was delayed by late Census results owing to the COVID pandemic.
In Palo Pinto, commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to approve maps describing their own precincts and those of the county’s constables and justices of the peace. The court briefly floated the idea of eliminating one each of the five JP and constable precincts, but abandoned that idea.
Monday’s meeting, in the County Courtroom at the courthouse in Palo Pinto, will open with a public hearing at which residents can weigh in on the maps.
Under the proposed boundaries, Precinct 1 is the central part of the county, while Pct. 2 takes in the entire north portion including Possum Kingdom Lake.
Precinct 3 is southwest Palo Pinto County, and Pct. 4 is the southeastern section.
The maps are of most immediate concern for Pct. 2 Commissioner Mike Reed and Commissioner Jeff Fryer in Pct. 4, since those seats are up for reelection this cycle.
Reed said Friday he will file for reelection. And while Fryer was not immediately available Friday, all four commissioners during several map-drawing workshops this past month have spoken of the new map in terms indicating they intend to seek reelection.
