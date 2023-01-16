MINERAL WELLS — Ridge Lewis tapped Porky back into the pen after weighing in on Thursday at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Junior Livestock show.
“He weighed in at 200 (pounds),” Lewis told his dad, Donnie. “He’s lost seven pounds since this morning. I guess we can start feeding him now.”
Dad agreed.
The Mineral Wells family, including son Matthew and his entry, Sheba, were part of a full county Expo Center at the annual weeklong show that wrapped with the premium sale on Saturday at the livestock competition in its ninth decade.
They were serenaded by the sounds swine make, while the previous day brought muted clucks of contented chickens in the broiler show. Tuesday started the week with the silence of the rabbits.
Saturday, of course, brought cows, cow/calf pairs and steers.
“I’ve been showing since I was 3 years old,” 17-year-old Emilee Munchrath of Graford said, shortly before putting mama Queenie and her calf, Lizzy, through their paces with the help of friend Roxy Hall guiding the calf.
Outside the arena, Addy Winbourn of Lone Camp mused at the trailer before taking her American and European steers inside.
“We’re about to go up there,” she said. “I feel pretty good today. I think they’re looking alright, so I hope for the best.”
This would be Winbourn’s final show, with graduation approaching in May.
“Yeah, I will miss it, I will,” she said. “This has definitely been, like, my sport.”
Nearby, 17-year Sidney Kostiha described what she’ll miss about competing after graduating, as she air-brushed her entry, Fireball.
“Everything, oh my goodness — the family time, the calves themselves,” she said. “There’s a whole lot. It’s taught me a lot, too.”
The life’s lessons learned raising and caring for critters was a common theme among the young people encountered throughout the week.
“It teachers us responsibility,” fifth-year show woman Heidi Fulkerson said. “How, like, money works and how expensive owning animals is. … You need patience, because you have to be really patient so you can teach your pig what to do and what not to do. And if you don’t have patience, they don’t learn.”
The bonding between the FFA students and their animals was evident as well.
“I really just enjoy spending time with animals,” swine competitor Charlie Ramsay, 16, said after his pig, Luka, weighed in at 189 pounds. “I feel like, with animals, you’re more in control of them. With humans, you never know what’s going to happen. (Animals) show love in different ways. They give you kisses, they lick you. When I scratch his belly, he’ll start making funny noises.”
On Wednesday, 11-year-old Wade Stutts of Mineral Wells revealed a simple regimen for raising his grand champion chicken.
“In the morning, we’ll get up and make sure they are all good,” he said. “We’ll clean out the water, move them around. We’ll fluff the shavings.”
Parents Brenda and Cody Chriestenson of Mineral Wells said their 10th grade daughter, Shanda, has learned a lot in her five years she’s competed. This year, it was with a New Zealand blue broiler.
“She loves it,” the mother, a lunch lady in Mineral Wells ISD, said. “It gives her opportunities to save for college (from the premium sale). She wants to be a vet tech.”
On Wednesday, Sadie Roach’s hens drew third place.
“We were close,” the Mineral Wells teen said. “I was excited, it’s my first year showing chickens. Next year, I’ll probably just make sure they eat more.”
