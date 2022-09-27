PALO PINTO — County commissioners on Monday appointed two new members to the board overseeing a troubled taxing district that provides ambulance service to three southwest Palo Pinto County communities.
The eight-year-old Emergency Services District No. 2 has been historically funded by a 1.5-cent sales tax.
It still is, but board members enacted a first-ever property tax in late summer 2021, inflaming many residents of Lone Pine, Brazos and Santo.
The tax was never collected, as the residents filed a successful lawsuit in the 29th District Court to block the 10-cent levy.
Judge Mike Moore ruled the tax needed a public vote to be enforced, County Judge Shane Long said. Long does not live in the district and has observed the case from his perch as the county's chief administrator.
"The tax was not collected," Long said, adding the board's appeal of Moore's ruling is pending. "As soon as (the tax) came out, the citizens got together. They have prevailed so far in stopping that tax."
On Monday, commissioners emerged from a closed-session discussion of applicants to appoint Andrew Watts and Josh Windbourn to finish the terms of Charles Kitchen and Hershell Geeo, who resigned with four months remaining on their two-year terms.
"They had been on that board for a long time, and they were both up for reappointment," Long said of the departing trustees. "And I think with the controversy that's been happening, they were ready to step down."
Windbourn and Watts will have to seek election after December if they want full terms beginning in January.
The ESD board is expected to meet Oct. 6 "discuss/consider/approve" settling the lawsuit.
In other action Monday, commissioners
• Continued the hunt for a fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. Emergency Coordinator, who has been paid half by the county and half by ESD No. 1 (which is not the above ESD) will now go full time for the fire and EMS district, Long said.
Chief Sheriff's Deputy Chad Jordan has worked with her as county fire marshal, an unpaid position, while Gary Lee has served as county fire chief.
Long said a combined fire marshal/emergency management coordinator position has been advertised, but no action occurred on the matter Monday.
"We got one application for that," he said. "And the commissioners court did not appoint (anyone)."
• Agreed to advertise for sale a small tract of county land previously seized for back taxes.
"It's a little piece up on the side of a hill that we acquired some time ago," Long said, adding tracts like that are scattered around the county.
A nearby property owner had asked about the 0.23-acre site to accommodate his fence line, Long said.
"But, we're required to advertise that and go out for bids," he said.
• Discussed a Texas Department of Transportation policy preventing large trucks from entering local highways.
"They are traveling farther on county roads than they need to," Long said, noting significant wear-and-tear on the locally funded network of roads.
• Approved the tourism budgets of the Strawn Chamber of Commerce, the PK Chamber of Commerce and the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chambers submit annual spending plans to the county and other entities which fund them with hotel occupancy taxes from overnight visitors.
