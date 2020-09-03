The Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation following images and video circulating Facebook showing the mistreatment of animals.
According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 31, one of the videos “shows an individual striking a mule with a whip as well as dragging a deceased horse from a pen.”
Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brett McGuire said they have received hundreds of phone calls and messages regarding the photos and video.
“We do not condone the mistreatment of animals and do take these cases seriously. We have opened an investigation based upon those videos and pictures,” McGuire said. “We do not actually have a complaint per se … no one has come forward to make a complaint about mistreatment of their animals. As such, we are working to try to gather as many pieces of information as we can in order to put a solid case together for the [district attorney].”
As of Thursday morning, the PPCSO Facebook statement about the videos and photos had more than 100 comments and 74 shares.
McGuire said they are still gathering information regarding the dates, times, places in the context of the videos and photos, and the facts associated with them.
“We believe that we have identified the individual in the videos,” McGuire said.
No further information is available at this time due to the active investigation.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085.
