PALO PINTO -- Christmas and New Year's fireworks fans can pop their Black Cats and send Roman candles soaring in Palo Pinto County after commissioners took no action Monday on a proposed holiday ban.
County Judge Shane Long reported the Keetch-Byram Drought Index is low enough to allow the explosive celebrations.
"They are allowed" he said of fireworks -- used in unincorporated areas of the county.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Reed said the drought index was low enough for the fireworks to be allowed but high enough to enact an outdoor burn ban for the county, which will remain in effect at least until the next time commissioners meet.
The court on Monday also heard good news about electrical work at the Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells. Project Manager Jason Ringo had revealed at a previous meeting that holdups on electrical work inside the former Bank of America in Mineral Wells had created a bottleneck preventing flooring and other work.
Ringo said he'd sent the electric contractor a demand letter that had led to the hire of a new journeyman electrician who would kick-start the work.
Long said Wednesday the electric work is being completed in the two-story building.
"They have been cleared to close it out upstairs," he said.
The holdups, which include COVID-related supply chain issues, now put the estimated opening date for the annex between the end of January and the first of March, the judge said.
Finally Monday, commissioners OK'd preliminary or final plats for seven housing developments. Those included McClure Mountain Ranches, a 655-acre subdivision off Texas 337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.