Marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 13, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

10-19-2020 Carlos A. Diaz / Alexa G. Cruz

12-10-2020 Kelley I. Griffin / Lacey J. Nabers

12-15-2020 Patrick A. Meyer, Jr. / Holly D. Hollingsworth

12-25-2020 Loderic D. Garner / Janna L. Pullig

12-31-2020 Taylor J. Clark / Miranda L. Bagby

01-03-2021 Austin L. Wright / Jennifer D. Wright

01-11-2021 George M. Martin / Mitzi K. Andrews

01-16-2021 Duncan S. Martinez / Danielle A. Barber

01-19-2021 Jordan B. Johnston / Ashley M. Gray

 

Deaths

12-30-2020 Richard Joe Fleming

01-03-2021 Linda G. Tucknies

01-05-2021 William Carl Frank

01-08-2021 James Donald Quayle

01-09-2021 Avis Jean Phillips

01-10-2021 Mary Lois Dees

01-11-2021 Diane Ellis Carter

01-11-2021 Violet Lydia Kilgore

01-12-2021 Anna Wilson Davis

01-12-2021 Jimmy Howard Henson

01-15-2021 Patsy Vonnie Trammell

01-15-2021 Gladys Lovena Raymo

01-15-2021 David Eugene Nichols

01-15-2021 Cynthia Kay Gulik

01-16-2021 Steven Allen Colwell

01-16-2021 Beverly Sue Oakley

01-17-2021 Rhoda Lou Ward

01-17-2021 Lyvonne Sanders

01-18-2021 Bill R. Boecker

01-18-2021 Kristy Lynn Wallace

01-18-2021 Earl Danforth Bush

01-20-2021 Buford Don Gill

01-20-2021 Jimmy Lynn Hensley

01-23-2021 David Ray Adams

 

Marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 8, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2021. This information is provided by the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s Office. 

 

Marriages

01-08-2021 Robert M. Gomez / Lisa G. Hicks

01-11-2021 Val M. Valdez / Rachel L. Hubble

01-11-2021 Billy R. Bartee / Kimberly D. Vega

01-11-2021 Spencer H. Womack / Brittany K. Nordin

01-15-2021 Medina S. Hernandez / Garcia V. Ciprian

01-20-2021 Mathew S. Griffin / Sarah D. Patton

 

Deaths

01-07-2021 Dennis Mathews

01-08-2021 Martha Perales Rodriguez

01-11-2021 Gary M. Lewis

01-11-2021 Anna June Martin

01-11-2021 Jane Idella Pruett

01-11-2021 John William Imes Sr.

01-11-2021 Shirley Rose Hooper

01-11-2021 Victor Ian Clark

01-11-2021 Eddie Marshal Morris

01-14-2021 Carol Lynn McClelland

