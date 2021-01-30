Marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 13, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
10-19-2020 Carlos A. Diaz / Alexa G. Cruz
12-10-2020 Kelley I. Griffin / Lacey J. Nabers
12-15-2020 Patrick A. Meyer, Jr. / Holly D. Hollingsworth
12-25-2020 Loderic D. Garner / Janna L. Pullig
12-31-2020 Taylor J. Clark / Miranda L. Bagby
01-03-2021 Austin L. Wright / Jennifer D. Wright
01-11-2021 George M. Martin / Mitzi K. Andrews
01-16-2021 Duncan S. Martinez / Danielle A. Barber
01-19-2021 Jordan B. Johnston / Ashley M. Gray
Deaths
12-30-2020 Richard Joe Fleming
01-03-2021 Linda G. Tucknies
01-05-2021 William Carl Frank
01-08-2021 James Donald Quayle
01-09-2021 Avis Jean Phillips
01-10-2021 Mary Lois Dees
01-11-2021 Diane Ellis Carter
01-11-2021 Violet Lydia Kilgore
01-12-2021 Anna Wilson Davis
01-12-2021 Jimmy Howard Henson
01-15-2021 Patsy Vonnie Trammell
01-15-2021 Gladys Lovena Raymo
01-15-2021 David Eugene Nichols
01-15-2021 Cynthia Kay Gulik
01-16-2021 Steven Allen Colwell
01-16-2021 Beverly Sue Oakley
01-17-2021 Rhoda Lou Ward
01-17-2021 Lyvonne Sanders
01-18-2021 Bill R. Boecker
01-18-2021 Kristy Lynn Wallace
01-18-2021 Earl Danforth Bush
01-20-2021 Buford Don Gill
01-20-2021 Jimmy Lynn Hensley
01-23-2021 David Ray Adams
Marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 8, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2021. This information is provided by the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s Office.
Marriages
01-08-2021 Robert M. Gomez / Lisa G. Hicks
01-11-2021 Val M. Valdez / Rachel L. Hubble
01-11-2021 Billy R. Bartee / Kimberly D. Vega
01-11-2021 Spencer H. Womack / Brittany K. Nordin
01-15-2021 Medina S. Hernandez / Garcia V. Ciprian
01-20-2021 Mathew S. Griffin / Sarah D. Patton
Deaths
01-07-2021 Dennis Mathews
01-08-2021 Martha Perales Rodriguez
01-11-2021 Gary M. Lewis
01-11-2021 Anna June Martin
01-11-2021 Jane Idella Pruett
01-11-2021 John William Imes Sr.
01-11-2021 Shirley Rose Hooper
01-11-2021 Victor Ian Clark
01-11-2021 Eddie Marshal Morris
01-14-2021 Carol Lynn McClelland
