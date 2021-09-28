WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Monday adopted a final budget of $62.66 million for 2021-22, which represents no new taxes to taxpayers.
The new total tax rate, at $.329 per $100 valuation, represents a 2.9-cent reduction from last year.
"The commissioners court held firm to our conservative budgeting principles, while still increasing funding on strategic priorities in public safety, emergency management and IT security/infrastructure," Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. "As Parker County’s population continues to grow, the court took decisive action to reallocate a portion of our sizable fund balance to assist each commissioners’ precincts with road maintenance. These funds will be used to help offset the impact of growth on our county transportation system."
The new budget includes a general fund rate of $.191 (a decrease of about $.013 from last year), a debt service rate of $.071 (a decrease of $.008 from last year) and a lateral road rate of $.066 (a decrease of about $.007).
Deen thanked the commissioners, as well as county staff and department heads, for their efforts in putting the budget together.
Full details of the adopted budget are available on the county's website: www.parkercountytx.com/DocumentCenter/View/8637.
