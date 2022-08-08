Property owners will soon receive a postcard from the Parker County Appraisal District for the 2022 Notice of Estimated Taxes.
The postcard will direct property owners to the official website where estimated taxes, proposed tax rates, tax entity budget hearing information, and tax entity contact information can be easily accessed. PCAD is required by law to create the website and mail the postcard to property owners.
The purpose of the website is to raise awareness of the tax rate adoption process and allows property owners to provide feedback to the taxing entities on proposed tax rates. The website will be updated regularly during August and September until all the tax rates are adopted. Property tax statements will be mailed in October.
For questions, call 817-596-0077. PCAD is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.