Applications are being accepted for Parker County residents interested in serving on the Appraisal Review Board.
The ARB is a group of private citizens authorized to hear appeals and determine protests for ad valorem tax purposes. The ARB is a separate authoritative body and are not employees of the Parker County Appraisal District. ARB members are appointed by the local administrative district judge of Parker County for two-year terms.
To be eligible for appointment, an applicant must have been a Parker county resident for two years, and never have been employed by, or been an officer or director of the PCAD, along with other eligibility restrictions provided in Texas Property Tax Code Section 6.412.
ARB service is a full-time commitment during April, May, June, and July. The ARB also meets periodically throughout the remainder of the year to carry out supplemental duties. Per diem compensation is generally in the amount of $100 per half-day session.
If you are interested in service, applications for potential ARB members will be accepted by the Parker County Taxpayer Liaison Officer on behalf of the Local Administrative District Judge. ARB member applications can be found on the PCAD website (www.parkercad.org) under the downloads and forms menu. Submit completed applications by email to: tlo@parkercad.org
Completed applications may also be hand delivered or mailed to:
Parker County Appraisal District
ATTN: Taxpayer Liaison Officer
1108 Santa Fe Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
