Following a request from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office on funds to repair the jail intercom system, commissioners voted to approve an amount not to exceed $60,000, as well as authorization for the county auditor to override the budget to make that possible.
“I spoke with the sheriff and basically what happened is the intercoms had gone out,” County Attorney John Forrest said. “They’re dual communication for the cells so at this point, there’s no communication for the cells.”
The repairs are necessary to comply with jail standards. The total cost of the project would be $80,000, but the sheriff’s office is expected to contribute a portion of that funding.
The county has an overall contingency budget of about $500,000, County Auditor Briana Fowler said, but approximately $229,000 will be used for repair to the jail roof. Funds will also be used for repairs after the ransomware attacks, but those total expenditures are not yet known.
“It is electronics and as we’ve seen, as they age they fail,” Forrest said. “This system has been in place since the jail was constructed about 14 years ago.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden inquired as to whether there was a contingency in the sheriff’s department budget.
“No, there’s just an overall contingency in the jail fund,” Fowler said. “The only other funds they have is the capital expenditures.”
Any other funding would be federal forfeitures or commissary, she said.
Forrest said the asset forfeiture was not coming in like it once did, and that there was a concern that the sheriff’s office would be able to contribute half the cost of the repairs.
He recommended the county approve the $60,000 and the sheriff’s office would pick up the remainder of the cost.
“I believe they have that,” Forrest said, referring to the $20,000. “There was a concern about the 50 percent because there may be some future obligations that money is already committed to.”
The item was briefly tabled so allow for a conversation with the sheriff’s office to confirm the figures.
Walden made the motion, seconded by Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan, for authorization to proceed. Forrest said it was a rather large job, but could be completed by Dec. 15 following court approval.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners also heard from Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes on COVID-19 numbers and how the county is fairing compared to other areas.
As of Nov. 19, the county had 3,363 total cases, 315 active cases, 3,035 recoveries and 61 deaths. Parker County has also administered 2,966 tests, with 8,916 of those negative. There are still 646 tests pending.
“We ran a little bit of the numbers with [local health authority] Dr. [Steven] Welch and the deaths put us at 1.83% of active cases,” Hughes said. “The total deaths come out to 0.045%, considering a population of 140,000.
Based on numbers from the North Central Texas Regional Advisory Council, the county’s numbers are trending up a bit from a couple of months ago, but Parker County is “in very good shape,” Hughes said.
The county’s active status is at about 6.7%, which measures the number of active cases against the population.
“That’s the rate that the governor looks at, where he would make some changes to his executive order,” Hughes said, noting that 15% is that threshold.
Hughes said they are keeping an eye on hospital capacity, but that the county is sitting well with the number of beds available.
Hughes presented figures to commissioners noting the numbers in neighboring counties for comparison, such as Cook County, which is at 30%.
“We’re a green spot surrounded by a whole lot of red on all four sides,” he said, adding that they continue to encourage the public to take precautionary measures.
Deen said the numbers show the county is doing something right.
“The trends and increased are affected by the recoveries,” he said. “One day, we’ll have 180 new cases, which is staggering, but then the next day we’ll have 200 recoveries.
“It’ll spike and then it’ll come down.”
Hughes noted that two more testing days will Tuesday and Wednesday of this week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Weatherford’s Heritage Park. No appointment is necessary and the cost is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.