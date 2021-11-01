WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Monday met briefly in the first of several meetings as they begin redistricting at the county level.
The court will meet again Friday at 9 a.m. for discussion on proposed changes to the county’s precinct boundaries.
Monday’s only action taken was for commissioners to adopt the criteria, which include requirement such as equal or nearly equal populations per precinct (within 10 percent), boundaries drawn to take into effect elections (not depriving parties to be able to election one of their precinct candidates into office) and consideration of how those precincts affect the ability of racial, ethnic and language group voters, pursuant to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“You have to take the total population of the county and divide it by four, which gives us our ideal precinct size,” County Attorney John Forrest told commissioners. “Based on the last census, the county’s population was 148,222, which is 37,055.5 per precinct.”
Parker County currently doesn’t meet that criteria in two of its precincts. Precincts 1 and 3, with 36,708 and 38,240 residents, are compliant, but Precinct 2 has 30,946 and Precinct 4 42,328.
Forrest said the county wouldn’t have to mess with Precincts 1 and 3 unless they chose to.
The redistricting criteria was unanimously approved by commissioners, following a public hearing at which no one spoke.
During the discussion phase, Forrest suggested moving two precincts — 405 and 425 — from Precinct 4 to Precinct 2, which would bring them both into compliance and allow Precincts 1 and 3 to remain the same.
The change would give Precinct 2 a small amount more of road mileage, but would also get them to a higher population, as they’ve had the slowest growth, Forrest said. “That puts Precinct 4 at the lowest, 35,812, but the significance of that is that it’s probably the fastest-growing precinct.”
The only potential discrepancy on the switch, brought to light by county resident Kay Parr, was that Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan, who lives in 425, would then be moved to a different precinct. Dugan announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
“He will continue to serve as commissioner, while living outside of the district for a whole year, until the general election,” Parr said. “Even though he’s not planning to file for reelection, he could change his mind.”
Forrest said they are planning to reach out to the state to get confirmation of the legality of that situation, and that worst case scenario, they could keep 425 where it is and only move 405.”
Following Friday’s discussion, commissioners could take action as soon as Monday, as they are on a tight deadline to get things situated prior to the Nov. 13 filing date.
Once the precincts are adopted, they will be sent to the secretary of state’s office.
