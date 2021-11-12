WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Friday approved a retroactive order to have precinct boxes 405 and 425 renumbered to 260 and 265, following adoption of new precinct boundaries Nov. 8.
The change is effective immediately, though the county discussed whether or not to adopt at a later date for any other purposes beyond filing.
"I'm not sure there's a huge benefit since we're already so late in the year," County Attorney John Forrest said. "Filing begins Saturday for all parties, which is why we put in place the adoption Nov. 8."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan, who is losing those two precincts, which will be moved into Precinct 2, brought up the question of road maintenance, which is scheduled to be done at a later date.
"There are a couple [of projects] that we had already purchased materials for [out of our budget] and I need to know how we proceed," he said.
Forrest said they would work with the county auditor to get those funds transferred, as well as work on an interlocal agreement with Hudson Oaks to work with the new commissioner.
Dugan earlier this year announced that he would not be seeking reelection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.