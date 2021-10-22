Parker County attorney to seek County Court at Law 1 seat

ALEDO — Parker County attorney Zach Pettigrew has announced his candidacy for County Court at Law 1.
Pettigrew is running in the open 2022 Republican primary election for the important Parker County court with jurisdiction in civil, criminal, and family law.
“Folks live in and move to Parker County because it is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family,” Pettigrew said. “It’s the responsibility of our judges to protect us by strictly following the law and Constitution, dispensing justice fairly, and operating an efficient court.
“This is the kind of judge I will be.”
Pettigrew is a partner in M&P Law Offices of Aledo and previously practiced law with Mayo Mendiola & Vice, L.L.P. His law practice focuses primarily on general civil litigation, family and custody disputes, and criminal cases all requiring extensive courtroom litigation experience.
He said his knowledge of the law, conservative judicial philosophy, and respect of the Constitution and rule of law will guide him at the court. In addition to being active in conservative and Republican politics, Pettigrew is a member of the Federalist Society.
Upon graduating from Aledo High School in 2001, he attended and earned his undergraduate degree in finance from Henderson State University. At Henderson, Pettigrew lettered all four years with the Reddie football team. After returning home, he earned his law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (Now Texas A&M University School of Law).
His community service includes serving as a volunteer board member for the Aledo Education Foundation and the Hurt and Fallen Foundation and a member of the Business Development Group of Aledo. He is also a member of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, and Springtown Chamber of Commerce.
Pettigrew is married to Tricia Pettigrew, a preschool teacher, and they have a son and a daughter. He is an avid husband, father and outdoorsman. They attend New River Fellowship Church and live in Willow Park.
