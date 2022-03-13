The Parker County Attorney’s Office announces the return of its annual school art contest from April 24-29, during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year the theme for the art contest is “Rising Above.”
“March 2020 marked the start of troubling times around the world,” Parker County Attorney John Forrest explained. “The COVID pandemic brought the entire planet into a period of extreme economic, social and medical uncertainty. While general statistics pointed to a reduction in many types of crime, there was a marked increase in domestic violence.”
Due to businesses and schools not operating as before the pandemic, conflict and stress in the home was rising, causing more and more at risk situations.
“For many, work and school were a welcome break from dangerous or unpleasant home situations,” Forrest said. “As victim service providers, we strive to help victims of crime rebuild their lives. As survivors of an historic pandemic, we move to restructure the way we look at school, work, and daily living.
“We strive to provide information about victim rights, access to services, and equity in achieving inclusion for all victims.”
The Parker County Attorney’s School Art Contest is about more than displaying beautiful paintings or dramatic sculpture or inspiring photography. In some ways, we are all emerging as survivors and have this opportunity to be “rising above” the chaos of the past two years to move forward to the future, Forrest said.
All Parker County school age students are eligible to take part in the contest. Categories include sculpture, photography, and mixed media. Cash awards are given to first, second and third place winners as selected by a panel of judges. Elementary entries receive age appropriate gift packages for first, second and third place. Best of Show is a Weatherford College scholarship.
This year, the county attorney’s office is adding a new category titled “Coloring Book” and asking for pictures of East, the Parker County Victim Services dog, at various Parker County landmark locations. Winning entries will be included in a Parker County coloring book.
The contest entries will be displayed at the Parker County Annex, 1112 Santa Fe Drive, from April 24-29. Winners, participants and their families, as well as faculty sponsors will be recognized at a reception at the annex on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 4 p.m.
For anyone interested in donating prizes, contact Lisa Mehrhoff at 817-594-8409 or at lisa.mehrhoff@parkercountytx.com.
