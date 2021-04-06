Parker County Center of Hope Springtown location opens

Parker County Center of Hope was one of a select few nonprofits recently awarded a Community Impact Grant from Texas Health Resources.
THR awarded $5 million in grants to 10 agencies to address social determinants of health in underserved North Texas community.
The Center of Hope project will focus on the health and well-being of residents living in the Springtown zip code area of 76082, and will address the immediate needs of those in crisis, improve self-efficacy and social navigation skills through job training and mentoring, and help anxiety and depression through an integrated mental health program, according to a press release.
Center of Hope in Weatherford currently assists 400 families in the 76082 zip code. This project will create a new location in Springtown to better address community needs. The goal is to increase the number of families being helped to 700 by the end of 2022.
With the support of Agnes Baptist Church, the new location opened Monday at 350 Agnes North in Springtown and will provide food and utility assistance, medical assistance, professional counseling services, as well as career development classes and life coaching.
This community project provides an avenue for Springtown area residents to receive services and build strong support systems within their local community.
"By collaborating with other local nonprofits and engaging local churches, businesses and civic organizations, Center of Hope will help create a network of volunteers and providers that will help the residents of this area construct their own pathways of support," according to the release. "The result will be a Springtown community that is stronger and healthier in mind, body and spirit."
For more information on the Springtown Community Impact Project, please visit centerofhopetx.com.
