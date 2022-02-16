Parker County clerk issues last call for marks and brands renewal

WEATHERFORD — Per the Texas Agricultural Code, the renewal period for marks, brands and tags will expire at midnight on Feb. 28.
With the deadline looming, Parker County Clerk Lila Deakle is making a final push to encourage residents to register their brands, preferably online.
"Every 10 years, Texas requires that brands be re-registered in the county or counties in which you operate," Deakle told commissioners Monday. "Any brands not re-registered will be considered unclaimed and eligible for registration by another on a first-come basis."
Parker County was one of about 11 in the state chosen as a test site to offer online registration. In early August, Deakle's office mailed out about 700 brand renewal notices.
Thus far, 390 brands have been re-registered electronically, with the clerk's office filling out 80 paper brands.
"One of the biggest advantages of the online registration is it's in realtime, so as soon as you submit your brand, we review it, it's released and everyone in the state can see it," Deakle said. "More importantly, it's available to law enforcement agencies."
Online renewals can be made through the Parker County website at www.parkercountytx.com/490/Marks-and-Brands. Any electronic device that receives email can be used, and Deakle said there are public terminals available for use, with her staff happy to assist with details and instructions.
"Previously, you had to hand draw your brand in a book, and somebody missing cattle would have to come and look in the 'brand book,'" Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said.
Deakle said with the online system, you can also take a picture of your brand and submit it, "so it doesn't look like a stick figure."
The cost for registration is $26 per brand per species per location. Once re-registered, you are good through August of 2031.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• Heard an update from JRJ Construction's Landon Meeker on the east annex project.
Meeker said information they had received previously regarding no gas provided to any of the homes in the Morningstar development was incorrect, as the Atmos representative was looking at an outdated map.
"We met with Atmos, and the engineer, on site and they conveyed that they did have gas and supplied it to most of the houses in Morningstar," he said. "There is a gas line that's tappable less than 1,000 geet from our site, so we've already run the lines on site and we're waiting to hear back from Atmos as to where exactly they will be coming on to site."
To a question by County Judge Pat Deen, Meeker said their estimated completion date is late August or early September.
• Approved distributions from the Child Safety Fund Fee, which collects from a $1.50 fee each time someone registers their vehicle, to the Parker County Child Protective Services Board for $8,200; CASA-Hope for Children for $19,200 and the Parker County Children's Advocacy Center for $27,500.
• Approved a contract with Zenith Roofing in the amount of $29,000 for repairs to the flat roof of the Juvenile Probation Office. The cost will come out of the Building and Grounds budget, Director Mark Long said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.