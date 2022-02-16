Parker County clerk issues last call for marks and brands renewal

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.